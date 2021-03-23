Malayalam
Ranjith Ambady wins big award on special day

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 23, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Paravur: For makeup artist Ranjith Ambadi, the news of his national award win came as a sweet surprise.

It was on his son Yiva’s fourteenth birthday that Ranjith had won the prestigious award for the movie Helen. The house erupted with joy and revelry when the award was announced.

Ranjith is the son of Puthenvelikkara Cherukadappuram Venugopal and Shailaja.He has been working the cinema industry as a makeup artist for the last 25 years. Interestingly, Ranjith is a veteran artist who had already won five state awards for various movies. It is for the first time that he is winning a national award. His hometown Puthenvelikkara too is proud about Ranjith’s amazing achievement.

Ranjith had also won last year’s state award for the best makeup artist for the movie Helen. His father too had worked in the cinema industry as a costume designer.

Ranjith with wife and son

It was his father who introduced Ranjith into the world of movies. Ranjith’s family consists of his wife Lakshmi and son Yiva who is a class eight student. Ranjith Ambadi’s brother Ratheesh Ambadi too is a makeup artist.

