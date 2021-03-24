Dileep, Kavya Madhavan celebrate Meenakshi's birthday

Meenakshi Dileep, daughter of cine actors Dileep and Manju Warrier celebrated her birthday. The party was limited to a small number of family friends and relatives. Meenakshi herself took to her Instagram pages to share a few pics from the function.

In one of the pic, Meenakshi is seen cutting the birthday cake with Dileep and Kavya. In another pic, Meenakshi and family with her guests are seen posing for the camera.

Meenakshi had been staying with Dileep after his divorce with Manju Warrier. Both the parents, had moved to separate places after legally getting divorced.

Although Dileep and Kavya Madhavan's wedding had created a huge stir among the audiences, the couple had been totally unbothered about the same and are leading a happy life with Meenakshi. Dileep and Kavya also have a daughter Mahalakshmi.