Here are some of the most unforgettable Chief Minister characters in Malayalam cinema

On 26th March, charismatic leader Kadakkal Chandran would take ‘oath’ as the Chief Minister of Kerala. Mega star Mammootty would be essaying the CM’s role in the much awaited movie One directed by Santhosh Viswanath. Written by the hit screenwriter duo Bobby – Sanjay, One discusses the contemporary politics.

The audience has enjoyed and loved most of the political thrillers that have been released in Malayalam.

All these movies had strong CM characters that were widely discussed and appreciated. In August 1, starring Mammootty in the lead role, yesteryear actor Sukumaran has essayed the Chief Minister KG Ramachandran aka KGR. Mammootty plays the role of a police officer Perumal who tries to foil the plans to assassinate the CM. SN Swami had penned the script of the movie directed by Sibi Malayil. August 1 was based on the Hollywood thriller The Day of the Jackal.

Super star Suresh Gopi had essayed the role of the Chief Minister in the super hit political crime thriller Janadhipathyam directed by K Madhu. His character in the movie was called RD Nayanar. The movie penned jointly by AK Sajan and AK Santhosh had thrilled the audience in the theaters.

Many actors have imitated real life Chief Ministers like EK Nayanar, K Karunakaran, VS Achuthanandan and Oommen Chandy in the movies.

Veteran actor Janardhanan deserves the credit for playing Chief Minister in most number of movies. The actor had imitated the real chief ministers in a political thriller made by Shaji Kailas and Renji Panicker team. Janardhanan’s character in FIR was inspired by EK Nayanar, while his chief minister in Thalasthanam resembled K Karunakaran.

Mohanlal starrer Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar directed by Thambi Kannanthanam had a strong CM character. While Balan K Nair had essayed the role of chief minister MS Nair, Mohanlal played Minister Mahendra Varma. Dennis Joseph had written the story and screenplay of this blockbuster movie.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sachin Khadekar had essayed Chief Minister PK Ramdas in Mohanlal starrer Lucifer.