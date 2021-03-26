Smart phone to play a vital role in Manju-Sunny starrer Chathurmugham

Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne, the stars of the much awaited techno horror movie Chathurmugham said that a smart phone would be playing a pivotal role in the movie, as the title hints.

The actors made this revelation at a press meet organized as part of the promotion of the movie in Ernakulam. The audience has been curious to know the forth character, besides Manju, Sunny and Alencier.

Now that the fourth character is revealed, the movie has already begun grabbing attention. Chathurmugham directed by Ranjith Kamala Sankar and Salil V is bankrolled jointly by Jis Toms and Justin Thomas for the banners of Jis Tom Movies and Manju Warrier Productions. The story, screenplay and dialogues are penned by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian.

Chathurmugham is a thriller movie that belongs to the techno horror genre. There are many unique and intricate elements that are sure to excite the audience. Noted cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujan has donned the camera for the movie.