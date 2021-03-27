Sajin Baabu’s latest movie ‘Biriyaani’ might have earned critical praise and won several awards at national, state and international film festivals even before its theatre release, but certain vested interests are reportedly engaged in an effort to prevent the audience from watching the film.

The filmmaker, while thanking theatre owners and staff for allowing his movie to be screened, has also pointed out that some friends have informed him through social media about removing the posters of the film at a few movie halls to create the false impression that ‘Biriyaani’ was not being screened there.

Similarly, booking clerks at some multiplexes also dissuade people seeking tickets suggesting that the movie contains indecent scenes and to watch other movies. According to Baabu, he was able to screen the movie in theatres after going through much trouble. “Attempts to drive away the audience from the halls screening ‘Biriyaani’ are so sad. I request those concerned to end these activities,” he says.

To stress his point, Sajin Baabu quotes a social media post from director Jayan Cherian relating his experience when he went to Carnival Cinemas in Angamaly to watch the movie. “The reluctance of theatre owners in Kerala to screen movies without the big stars doesn’t seem to be harmless. I went to watch ‘Biriyani’ at Angamaly Carnival but the booking clerks at the theatre didn’t give me a ticket and suggested watching another film. Moreover, Kerala might be the only place in the world where booking clerks ask you to bring at least 15 people for being issued tickets,” says Cherian. He also expresses concern over the future of Malayalam cinema when such opposition exists against independent films.

Sajin Baabu urges movie goers to ignore such attempts by theatre staff and even challenge them. “The theatre staff are engaging in an illegal activity. Moreover, preventing people from watching a movie of their choice is an action against freedom of expression and Malayalam movie industry itself. Kindly check the screening times and theatres where ‘Biriyaani’ is screened and go ahead and watch the movie,” the filmmaker adds.