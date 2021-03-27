Sunny Leone dazzles at Shero launch, expresses excitement

Popular Bollywood actress Sunny Leone launched her upcoming movie Shero at Kochi and fans thronged to get a glimpse of the diva.

Sunny turned heads as she arrived in a pretty pink dress for the star-studded event. She made sure to pose for an exclusive photoshoot for Onmanorama and later took to Instagram to post the motion poster of her upcoming film titled Shero on March 25, 2021.

Sunny Leone | Photo: Syam Babu

The film will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and will see Sunny Leone essaying the lead character in the film. As part of Sunny Leone's Instagram caption, the actor said that she was really excited to be part of the film directed by Sreejith Vijayan which she has called a 'psychological thriller'. She also mentioned some of the important names that are associated with the film. She ended her caption by stating the various languages in which the film would be releasing.

Although the actor has appeared in Malayalam movies such as Mammootty’s 2019 film Madhuraraja, this is the first time she will be playing the lead role in a Malayalam movie.

Shero is bankrolled by Ansari Nextel and Kannan Ravikiran under the banner of Ikigai movies.