Irrfan Khan wins Best Actor Filmfare award posthumously, son Babil's shares emotional note

The prestigious Filmfare Awards 2021 were recently held in Mumbai to honour the best performances of the year gone by. The late legendary actor Irrfan Khan won the Best Actor posthumously for Angrezi Medium. He was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Filmfare Awards 2021.

Receiving his award, son Babil shared an emotional note on social media. He revealed that his mother Sutapa Sikdar helped him in getting all dressed up for the big night.

Sharing an excerpt from his speech that he said while accepting Irrfan Khan's awards from Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana on the stage, he thanked the audience and industry for the warmth and love.

Late actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital due to a colon infection a day prior to his untimely demise.