Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Holi party was all about fun and family

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took time out of her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and his parents on the occasion of Holi.

Priyanka shared pictures of the Jonas family celebrating the colour of festival with a bang. Posting the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone.”

Priyanka and Nick are currently enjoying their time together in London. Nick joined his wife at Home of The Big Ben wherein she is shooting for her upcoming show Citadel.

While spending their time together, Priyanka and Nick even hosted the Oscar nominations together much to the excitement of the fans. Priyanka's film "The White Tiger" was nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in an elaborate three-day wedding celebration at Jodhpur in December 2018. They followed Christian and Hindu marriage customs and traditions.