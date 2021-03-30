Actor Vijilesh gets married to Swathi

Malayalam actor Vijilesh got married to Swathi Haridas on Monday. The pics and videos from the wedding ceremony is doing the rounds on social media.

The close knit affair was held with the presence of friends and family following the Covid regulations.

While Vijilesh was seen in a white kurta and mundu, the bride looked stunning in traditional red saree. Earlier, Vijilesh had took to Facebook and shared that he was looking for a girl. He, then came to know Swathi who hails from Kozhikode.

Vigilesh is best known for his role in Maheshinte Prathikaaram. He played noticeable roles in a few films including Guppy, Almara, Chippyand Vimanam.

He got his break by playing the negative role in Amal Neerad’s

Varathan.