Chehre release date postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases

The release date for the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer "Chehre" has been postponed owing to rising Covid cases. The film was all set to release on April 9. A new date for the mystery thriller is yet to be announced.

Confirming the news, producer Anand Pandit says that they wanted to ensure that the audience is safe.

"Considering the situation and safety of our audiences and fans which is of utmost importance to us, we have decided to postpone our film Chehre. The team has taken immense efforts to make it a great cinematic experience and we are looking forward to our audiences coming to the theatres safely," said Pandit.

The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us.

We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinemas soon.

Until then, stay safe!

The film has been directed by Rumy Jafry and also features Rhea Chakraborty. This will be her first release after her boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Chehre" also features Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.