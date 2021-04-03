Malayalam
Joji: The riveting trailer of Fahadh Faasil starrer out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 03, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the eagerly awaited crime drama, Joji. The gripping movie is inspired by William Shakespeare’s popular tragedy, Macbeth.

Directed by Dileesh Pothan, this crime drama is scripted by Syam Pushkaran and stars some of the finest talents including Fahadh Faasil in the lead alongside renowned actors Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex, Unnimaya Prasad, Basil Joseph and Sunny PN in prominent roles. Joji is produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Fahadh Faasil and Friends & Working Class Hero.

Starting 7th April 2021, Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Joji exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Set in contemporary times, the Malayalam crime drama is a twisted interpretation of Macbeth. The film’s trailer gives a glimpse into Joji and his world. Joji played by Fahadh Faasil, is an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family, who aspires to become a super wealthy NRI.

His father sees down on him and thinks of him as nothing more than a loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family.

