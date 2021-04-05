Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

RIP P Balachandran: Celebs pour in tributes

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Malayalam actor, screenwriter, director P Balachandran, passed away on Monday. According to reports, he had been ill for several months, and he passed away at his Vaikom home in Kerala. 

P Balachandran was last seen in Mammootty's political thriller One and Operation Java.

The final rites will be held at his Vaikom home this evening.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ever since his death news surfaced online, celebs from all corners shared tributes.

Dulquer Salmaan, who shared screen space with him in Kammatipaadam took to social media platforms to share his pic and wrote, 'RIP dearest Baletta!'.

Many other celebs including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Soubin Shahir and others too shared condolence message.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.