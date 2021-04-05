RIP P Balachandran: Celebs pour in tributes

Malayalam actor, screenwriter, director P Balachandran, passed away on Monday. According to reports, he had been ill for several months, and he passed away at his Vaikom home in Kerala.

P Balachandran was last seen in Mammootty's political thriller One and Operation Java.

The final rites will be held at his Vaikom home this evening.

Ever since his death news surfaced online, celebs from all corners shared tributes.

Dulquer Salmaan, who shared screen space with him in Kammatipaadam took to social media platforms to share his pic and wrote, 'RIP dearest Baletta!'.

Many other celebs including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Soubin Shahir and others too shared condolence message.