Meera Jasmine to star in Sathyan Anthikad's next

Director Sathyan Anthikad's next project will actors Meera Jasmine and Jayaram in the lead roles. The director himself took to Facebook to share the news.

The yet-to-be-titled film will thus mark Meera Jasmine’s return to the big screen in a full-fledged role after a gap of five years. She was last seen in the 2016 film, Pathu Kalpanakal. She had made a cameo appearance in director Abrid Shine’s campus drama, Poomaram in 2018.

Apart from Meera and Jayaram, the film will also star Devika Sanjay, Innocent, Sreenivasan and Siddique in the supporting cast.

Sathyan Anthikad also mentioned that the shooting of the film will begin in mid-July.

The film is penned by Dr Iqbal Kuttippuram while cinematographer S Kumar will handle the camera, and composer Vishnu Vijay will be in charge of the score.

The film will be bankrolled by Central Pictures, who earlier produced the 2013 romantic comedy Oru Indian Pranayakadha.