Pranav, Kalyani & Darshana feature in Hridayam first look poster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 19, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The first look poster of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s upcoming directorial ‘Hridayam’ has been released online. Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran play the lead roles in the film, which promises to be a youthful entertainer. 

The promising first look poster features the three leads --Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran and are sported in white outfits. Going by the poster it seems the plot deals with a love triangle. However, nothing much has been revealed about the characters.

Touted to be a family drama, the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial has Anend C Chandran as the DOP of the project. Hesham Abdul Vahab composes the music. Hridayam is jointly produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, for the renowned banner Merryland Cinemas.

