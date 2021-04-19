Malayalam
Nazriya Nazim begins shooting for Nani's Ante Sundaraniki

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 19, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Nazriya Nazim began shooting for her Telugu debut Ante Sundaraniki alongside Nani on Monday. 

Sharing the news of joining the sets of her Telugu debut Ante Sundaraniki, an excited Nazriya, who plays Leela in the film, wrote, “Andariki Namaskaram! Today, I start shooting for my first Telugu film. First is always special. Ante Sundaraniki will be special (sic).”

Touted to be Nani’s 28th film, the music is composed by Vivek Sagar and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Directed by Vivek Athreya, the shooting of the film began earlier this month.

Nazriya Nazim and her husband Fahadh Faasil landed in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Interestingly, Fahadh Faasil is also set to make his debut in Tollywood with Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. Fahadh will be seen playing the antagonist in the film directed by Sukumar.

