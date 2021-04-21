Adithyan denies Ambili Devi’s allegations, says he didn’t threaten her

Noted serial actress Ambili Devi had dropped a shock bomb by revealing that her marriage with fellow actor Adithyan was on the rocks as the latter has been in an extra marital affair. She also alleged that her husband was constantly threatening her. Meanwhile, Adithyan too appeared in front of the media, dismissing Ambili’s claims as false allegations.

Now, the whole controversy has taken an ugly turn with Ambili reiterating that she was scared of her estranged husband. “He has often said that there is a criminal in him. I am scared, especially after I have opened up in front of public. Now, he says he hasn’t threatened me. I have proof to show that he is lying,” said Ambili. In an interview with Manorama Online Ambili Devi had lambasted Adithyan and alleged that he is in a relationship with a woman who is based in Thrissur.

To these allegations, Adithyan responded that their marriage too had problems just like any other couple. He denied Ambili’s allegations that he had threatened to kill her or to unleash cyber attack against the actress.

“There are issues in our relationship and there are proper reasons for it. But, the allegations that have been made by my wife against me are baseless. I didn’t threaten to kill her or destroy her life through cyber attack. I take good care of my kids and give money for their expenses. She had alleged that I am in a relationship with another woman. However, it is not a relationship like Ambili had alleged. That woman is my friend. It is true that we met in March last year. My wife also alleged that I made this woman undergo an abortion. But, I haven’t done anything like that. There are reasons for what has happened between me and Ambili. I am even ready to reveal them with proof. How can I live with someone like this? She is attacking me personally. I will open up by providing proof for everything. I will definitely make my side clear,” Adithyan said.

Adithyan is the nephew of late actor Jayan.

Ambili Devi got married to cameraman Lowel in 2009. The couple was married for 5 years and later they got divorced. Ambili has a son from her first marriage.