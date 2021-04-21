Ambili Devi makes shocking revelations on life with Adithyan Jayan, says she was cheated

It was a few days ago that noted serial artist Ambili Devi had posted a few lines of a song from the movie Mazhayethum Munpe with the title ‘jeevitham (life)’, on her social media page.

There have been many speculations, lately, that the actress’ marriage with fellow actor Adithyan Jayan was on the rocks. However, her latest post gives credibility to these speculations. In a candid interview, Ambili revealed to Manorama Online that there have been problems in her married life. She opens up, for the first time, about what had actually happened in her relationship with Adithyan Jayan.

There is truth

Ambili said she had chosen not to react to the gossips until now. However, she clarified that there has been some truth in those ‘gossips’. “Legally, I still am Adithyan’s wife. Both of us had to overcome many hurdles to get married for the second time. We led a very happy life too, until I became pregnant. But, for the last 16 months, that is from the time I had conceived my son, my husband Adithyan has been in a relationship with another woman who stays at the house that he had rented. That woman is also the mother of a 13 year old boy. I had taken a break from acting after I became pregnant in April. The doctors had advised bed rest for me. I couldn’t do anything at that time. The lockdown was announced one or two months after my delivery,” says Ambili.

The actress recalls that Adithyan had visited her only a few times after she had the baby.

Whenever she asked he said that he was busy running a business in Thrissur. Ambili admits she had believed all these. However, in March last year, Ambili came to know that Adithyan’s relationship with that woman was more than just friendship. “You cannot call a relationship as mere friendship when the woman gets pregnant, right? I feel sad to say all these openly in public. It is extremely painful when your partner does this to you when you are pregnant or recovering after the delivery,” notes Ambili.

No need to lie

Ambili alleges that Adithyan and that woman are constantly demanding divorce from her. She admits she had spoken to both of them. The actress says she cannot accept what they have been saying. “They say that even the laws support their claim. I didn’t react in the beginning as I didn’t care to bother. But, lately, I have been seeing many news articles being written about me. That is why I decided to react. He has blocked me in WhattsApp and Facebook since sometime. He would unblock if he has something to say and would then block my number again,” says Ambili.

Ambili Devi and Adithyan Jayan

“I didn’t believe when many people told me that she was pregnant. I had complete faith in my husband. However, when a few people called me recently and congratulated me for getting pregnant again, I was surprised. I got to know from them that Adithyan had made a scan picture, his cover photo in Facebook. When I checked his account from one of my relative’s accounts, I realized that it was true. The woman too had this scan picture as her profile photo.

They have made it public. I don’t have to lie. Now, I know that they have had an abortion. After finding out about this relationship, I called Adithyan and asked about it. He then told me that their relationship is not a secret anymore as everyone in Thrissur knows about it. He said they go out together as a couple,” alleges Ambili.

Seeking divorce

Ambili further alleges that Adithyan demands a mutual divorce which he insists should happen `in discretion. However, Ambili says, she has said ‘no’ to it. “When I told him I wasn’t interested in divorce, Adithyan said he didn’t want to live with me anymore. I don’t understand what I have done wrong. We have tried a lot to reach a compromise. But, he says he needs only that woman,” Ambili accuses.

“Adithyan and that woman said that I shouldn’t interfere in their life. I wonder whether there are such women like this in our society. What more can I say to a woman who doesn’t care despite knowing that her lover already has a wife and kid? She too is married and has a child.

Now, she has approached the court for divorce from her husband. They ask for divorce from me as well,” Ambili accused.

Had blind faith

Ambili says Adithyan had spoken to her parents to ask for her hand in marriage. He had then said that he wished to live happily in front of everyone. “There was already a talking in the industry about Adithyan’s character. When I asked him about it, he blamed everything on his former partners. He confessed to my parents that he had made many mistakes in the past and wished to have a good life. He also tried to get their sympathy by saying that he had been lonely ever since the death of both his parents,” notes Ambili.

The actress recalls how Adithyan had asked to have her whole family and not just her hand in marriage. She says he had told her that he couldn’t live without seeing Ambili’s son. “He kept saying that my son was everything to him. I trusted him when I heard all these words. I didn’t have much to say as he knew about my previous marriage. That is also the reason why I trusted him. We were so much in love until I became pregnant,” recalls Ambili.

Threats

Ambili alleges that she is constantly threatened by Adithyan and his people. She says she is scared that something might happen to her or her aged parents. She says Adithyan and his lover are worried about her opening up in front of the public. “They don’t want anyone in the industry to know about it. They threatened to kill me and hurt my parents if something is leaked to the industry. I have been going through severe mental pressure for the last two months. They try to scare me by saying that I would be humiliated and would unleash cyber attack on me. They keep threatening that they wouldn’t allow me to live peacefully in Chavara,” Ambili accused.

Ambili says she is scared even to talk now. She alleges that Adithyan had often warned her that there is a criminal in him. “He keeps telling me that he has high contacts in police and would easily come out if something happens. He cannot deny it as I have all the proofs. I was ready to forgive. But, I cannot force a person, who says he doesn’t want me, to stay with me. All I had asked him was not to cheat on me. I had already survived a failed relationship. I don’t have the strength to take another one. I cannot keep marrying just like you change your clothes. Marriage is not something that you can easily throw away when you are bored. I am someone who values family and relationships. I cannot act the way he has been doing,” Ambili makes her stand clear.