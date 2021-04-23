Mammootty’s One to release on Netflix

Mammootty’s recent political drama ‘One’ is all set to release on OTT platform Netflix .

The movie will start streaming this from April 27.

The film had its theatrical release on March 26 and had a decent run at the box office.

The political thriller features megastar Mammootty in the role of the Kerala Chief Minister.

Directed by Santhosh Viswanath and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay, the film also has a huge supporting cast. Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Binu Pappu, Murali Gopy, Ranjith, Sudev Nair, Suresh Krishna, Salim Kumar, Shanker Ramakrishnan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Mamukoya, P Balachandran, Mathew Thomas, Prem Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Ishaani Krishna are also part of the film.

The film is produced by Sreelakshmi R under the banner of Ichais Productions, its cinematography is by Vaidy Somasundaram and editing by Nishadh Yusuf. Gopi Sundar has composed the music.