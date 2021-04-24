Oscar 2021: All you need to know about the ceremony

Hollywood's biggest night is here and the countdown for the 93rd Academy Awards has begun.

While many awards shows have been forced to go virtual during the pandemic, the Academy is still planning to stage a live show.

A spokesperson for the Academy has revealed that multiple spots, including the historic Dolby Theatre, will play a part in the show.

“In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate. To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre,” the spokesperson said in a statement. Here's all you need to know about the event:

When

Originally, the broadcast was slated for February 28, 2021, but it was rescheduled for April 25, 2021 due to the pandemic. For the Indian viewers, that’s the early hours of Monday, April 26, starting at 5:30am. It will be a three-hour event.

Where

The ceremony will be aired live on Oscar.org as well as on their official YouTube channel. The Academy will also stream the awards ceremony on their social media handles.

No host

For the third year running, the awards show will not feature an emcee, instead will see a number of celebrity presenters.

Two days left! So excited to welcome @steveyeun to this year's ensemble cast of presenters! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/szPN1D0zfS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 23, 2021

Theatrical run not needed

Previously, the Oscars required that all movies seeking to take home a trophy had to be in theaters. In April 2020, the Academy announced that for the 93rd Oscars only, 'films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are initially made available on a commercial streaming or VOD service may qualify.'

Will there be a proud moment for India?

India’s official entry to the Oscar, Malayalam movie Jallikattu failed to make it to the shortlist. Although, Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru had made it to the list of 366 films that were eligible for nomination under the Best Picture category in Academy Awards 2021, it was finally unable to make it to the nominations in the category.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for the upcoming Academy Awards.

It is the adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize winning novel by the same name. The White Tiger stars Adarsh Gaurav, Rajkumar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the leading roles.