Actor Mela Raghu hospitalized in critical condition

Actor Mela Raghu who had made his film debut alongside mega star Mammootty is fighting for his life in a hospital. Raghu had collapsed at his house on 16 April and has been undergoing treatment, first at the Cherthala Taluk hospital and then at a private hospital in Ernakulam. He has been unconscious since the last seven days.

Raghu’s relatives say that the family has already spent a heavy sum for the actor’s treatment. He is currently admitted in the intensive care unit. They added that the family, which is not financially well – off, is struggling to meet the hospital bills. The family hopes that his colleagues in the film industry would offer them financial support.

Raghu had last acted in Drishyam 2 which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. He had played the role of the waiter in the hotel that Mohanlal’s character frequently visits. Raghu has acted in more than 35 films.

It was in the movie Mela which was released in 1980 that Mammootty had played a lead role for the first time. Strong characters and spectacular performances by the actors had attributed a ‘new wave’ status to the iconic movie back then. Raghu was the hero of this movie in which Mammootty too had essayed a pivotal role. The actor, who has dwarfism, had grabbed attention, playing the lead role in a main stream Malayalam movie. Raghu has also acted in Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster Tamil movie Apoorva Sagodharangal.