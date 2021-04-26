I want to die: TV actor Adithyan Jayan after his suicide bid

TV actor Adithyan Jayan shocked one and all after he reportedly attempted suicide. "I want to die," was what he kept on saying while he was rushed to a hospital in Thrissur on Sunday.

The actor was spotted inside his car. Though out of danger, he is still under observation in ICU.

It is said that Adithyan Jayan had taken high dosage of sleeping pills. Though he was drowsy, he responded.

Recently, his wife Ambili Devi had alleged that Adithyan had cheated on her. She also complained that Adithyan had asked for a divorce and made death threats to her.

On the other hand, Adithyan denied all the allegations. Ambili Devi and Adithyan Jayan got married in 2019.