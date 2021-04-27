Malayalam
Pic talk: P Jayachandran's stylish avatar is viral!

Photos: Manorama Arogyam/Syam Babu
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Almost an year ago, a photo of singer P Jayachandran’s makeover posted on his Instagram account took the Internet by storm during the lockdown.

Now, once again he has become the talk of town with his latest stills he shot for Manorama Arogyam.

The 76-year-old singer's latest pics has been widely shared among celebs and netizens as well. 

His physique, demeanour and moustache have impressed one and all and even celebs have been asking the secret to his fitness. Many also applauded saying he looks younger.

