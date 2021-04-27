Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Tovino Thomas' next is Varavu, first look out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The first look poster of Tovino’s new film ‘Varavu’ has been launched. 

Rakesh Mantodi, who has scripted films like ‘Thira’ and ‘Godha’, is making his directorial debut with this film. He is scripting it along with Saresh Malayankandi and popular lyricist Manu Manjith.

According to reports, ‘Varavu’ is a mystery thriller set in the North Malabar region. The film revolves around certain local myths. 

Other casting in the movie is yet to be finalised.

RELATED ARTICLES

On the technical front, the film has Guna Balasubramanian as the music department. Viswajith Odukkathil, who is making his debut as a cinematographer with the Pranav Mohanlal starrer ‘Hridhayam’, is cranking the camera for ‘Varavu’ as well. 

Pradeep Kumar Pathiyara is producing the film under the banner of Pathiyara Entertainment.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.