Tovino Thomas' next is Varavu, first look out

The first look poster of Tovino’s new film ‘Varavu’ has been launched.

Rakesh Mantodi, who has scripted films like ‘Thira’ and ‘Godha’, is making his directorial debut with this film. He is scripting it along with Saresh Malayankandi and popular lyricist Manu Manjith.

According to reports, ‘Varavu’ is a mystery thriller set in the North Malabar region. The film revolves around certain local myths.

Other casting in the movie is yet to be finalised.

On the technical front, the film has Guna Balasubramanian as the music department. Viswajith Odukkathil, who is making his debut as a cinematographer with the Pranav Mohanlal starrer ‘Hridhayam’, is cranking the camera for ‘Varavu’ as well.

Pradeep Kumar Pathiyara is producing the film under the banner of Pathiyara Entertainment.