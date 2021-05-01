Missed Nayattu in theaters? Martin Prakkat movie to stream on Netflix

Martin Prakkat’s ‘Nayattu’ is all set for an OTT release. The Malayalam film has reportedly bagged a deal with streaming giant Netflix.

Reports are rife that the Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan starrer will be releasing on the platform on May 25.

The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

The movie had its theatrical release on April 8. Scripted by ‘Joseph’ fame Shahi Kabir, ‘Nayattu’ is centred around three cops who are on a run after accidentally getting involved in a crime. While the cinematography is by Shyju Khalid, the edits are handled jointly by Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran.