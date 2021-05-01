Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Missed Nayattu in theaters? Martin Prakkat movie to stream on Netflix

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 01, 2021 11:45 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Martin Prakkat’s ‘Nayattu’ is all set for an OTT release. The Malayalam film has reportedly bagged a deal with streaming giant Netflix. 

Reports are rife that the Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan starrer will be releasing on the platform on May 25. 

The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

RELATED ARTICLES

The movie had its theatrical release on April 8. Scripted by ‘Joseph’ fame Shahi Kabir, ‘Nayattu’ is centred around three cops who are on a run after accidentally getting involved in a crime. While the cinematography is by Shyju Khalid, the edits are handled jointly by Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.