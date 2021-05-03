Nazriya shares heartfelt birthday wishes for Meghana Raj

Meghana Raj turned 31 on Monday. On the ocassion, actress Nazriya Nazim shared heartfelt wishes for Meghana.

Sharing a pic with Meghana and chiranjeevi Sarja, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my Dhee!!! Love u long time !" (sic.)

This is Meghana Raj's first birthday after the loss of her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed away on June 7, 2020, due to a massive cardiac arrest.

This year, she'll be celebrating her birthday with her six-month-old son and other family members.

Recently, Meghana Raj took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Chiranjeevi Sarja standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. The viral picture was taken during their last trip to Paris. Sharing the precious photo from her album, Meghana wrote, "I love you! Come back (sic)," with a heart emoji.

Meghana Raj was five months pregnant when she lost her husband. She gave birth to a healthy baby boy on October 22, 2020. She fondly calls her son Baby C, Jr Chiru and Jr C.