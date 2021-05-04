Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Allu Arjun shares health update: Doing well with very mild symptoms

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 04, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who tested Covid positive last week, posted a health update on Monday, assuring fans that he is recovering well.

"Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude," the 38-year-old actor wrote on his verified Instagram account.

Arjun had announced testing positive in a social media post on April 28.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine," he had tweeted.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.