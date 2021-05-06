Malayalam
Andrea Jeremiah tests positive for COVID-19

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Entertainment News

Actress Andrea Jeremiah tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. week ago.

She revealed that she had been recovering well. The young actress had even taken a break from social media and her regualy workouts.

Posting a video of herself singing the song 'If This World Were Mine', Andrea posted, "Dear all, Last week I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m grateful to all of my friends & family members who reached out and took care of me. Im still under home quarantine, but recovering well."

"Took a break from social media, partly because I was sick and partly because I really didn’t know what to post at a time like this, when our country is going thru it’s worst Covid crisis.. and as always, when I don’t know what to say, I sing from my heart and hope that says it all," added Andrea.

The actress was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'Master' and will next be seen in the third installment 'Aranmanai 3'.

