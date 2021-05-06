Malayalam
Shine Tom Chacko to debut in Tamil, part of Vijay's next

Published: May 06, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is set to make his Tamil debut. He will be seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. 

Tentatively titled as Thalapathy ’65’, the film is produced by Sun Pictures. 

Shine is the second Malayalam actor to be part of ‘Thalapathy 65’. Aparna Das, noted for her roles in ‘Njan Prakashan’ and ‘Manoharam’, is also playing an important role in the film.

Shine Tom was last seen in Love played the lead. He was also seen in cameo roles in Anugraheethan Antony and Opertion Java.

