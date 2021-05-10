Vijay Deverakonda promises fans to give great memories, thanks them for birthday wishes

Actor Vijay Deverakonda turned 32 on Sunday and fans showered him with love and wishes on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda, in return, promised to give them great memories and cherish love forever. The Dear Comrade actor took to his social media page and penned a heartfelt note that read, "Thank you my loves..Your love has reached me and I feel blessed; till this lasts, I promise to give you great memories and always cherish your love."

He also shared a picture on social media looking dapper in a tank top, and fans can't get enough of him.

The black and white Instagram frame captures Vijay flaunting trademark wavy long hair and chiselled body in a white vest.

"Just me in a tank top," he wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film "Liger", co-starring Ananya Pandey.

The film is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 9. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh.