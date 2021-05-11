Dennis created stars, but stayed away from stardom: Sathyan Anthikad

Renowned Malayalam director Sathyan Anthikad has paid tribute to noted scriptwriter and director Dennis Joseph, who passed away on Monday.

"Dennis is someone who churned out back-to-back hits for Mammootty and Mohanlal. Even though (acclaimed director) Mani Ratnam had called him to write the script, Dennis did not go. One need to only look at the films such as 'Akashadoothu', 'Rajavinte Makan', 'Adharvam', 'Kottayam Kunjachan', and 'Manu Uncle' to understand how differently he wrote,” Sathyan Anthikad explained.

"Even while creating stars, Dennis stayed away from stardom. Without competing with anyone, he backed off from cinema on his own. Dennis, the scriptwriter, was often bigger than the director. It was often said to be the Dennis' cinema. Even when he stayed away from the cinema, he did not have any resentment against anyone. I have never seen such a positive person,” he added.