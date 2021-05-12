Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna rubbishes false death claims, says ‘I am perfectly alright’

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who gained fame with his serial Shaktimaan, is the latest celebrity who fell victim to a death hoax. The Shaktimaan actor was recently in the headlines after a rumour of his death suddenly started circulating on social media.

Refuting such rumours, the Mahabharat actor shared a video on his Facebook saying he is 'perfectly alright.' He shared the video with caption, “With your blessings, I am completely healthy and safe. I don’t have Covid-19 and I was not admitted to any hospital. I don’t know who created this rumour and I don’t know what is the intention of those who spread such rumours. They tamper with people’s emotions with such false news.”

The veteran actor also slammed those who spread false rumours about him, adding that “this is the problem with social media that people spread anything.”

He concluded his video message by asking, “What should be the treatment for such mentally unstable people? Who will punish their misdeeds? Enough is enough. Now it is too much. There should be a stop on such fake news.”

The actor became a household name in the late 90s with Doordarshan’s hit show 'Shaktimaan'. Khanna is also known for his portrayal of Bhishma Pitamaha in BR Chopra's serial ‘Mahabharat'. Khanna has also acted in films such as 'Hera Pheri' and 'International Khiladi'.