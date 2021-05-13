Thuramukham teaser: The rise of conflicts and crime

The official teaser of Rajeev Ravi's movie Thuramukham is out. The action-packed period drama has Nivin Pauly playing the role of a port-laborer and challenging the system.

The story starts in the late 1920s, as the new port of Cochin is constructed. People flock there from far and wide in search of work. They crowd before the labour contractors' offices. The contractors and their henchmen throw metal tokens into the crowd. People fight for the tokens, to get a days' livelihood. Conflicts and crime flourish in the town.

Then we are shown the late 1940s. The rapidly growing port town has a growing nexus of contractors, criminals and politicians. The story of Thuramukham is the story of a family comprising of father, mother, two brothers and a sister who are tossed in the turmoil of the habour town.

The film has a stellar cast comprising Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith, Darshana Rajendran, Manikandan Achari and Sudev Nair, among others.

Gopan Chidambaram penned the screenplay based on the play of the same name by his father, KN Chidambaram. Rajeev Ravi also served as the director of photography, with B Ajithkumar as the editor.