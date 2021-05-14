Rajan P Dev’s daughter-in-law’s death: family alleges foul play

The family of late actor Rajan P Dev’s daughter-in-law expressed suspicions after the latter was found dead in her home. Rajan P Dev’s son and actor Unni P Dev and Priyanka had married on 21 November 2019. Priyanka’s family alleged that she had died due to domestic violence.

Priyanka, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was found hanging around 2 pm on Wednesday at her home in Vembayam. Priyanka’s brother had filed a police complaint alleging domestic violence against the actor.

Unni and Priyanka had problems in their marital life and the latter was brought back to her home due to this. Thiruvananthapuram Vattapara police had registered a case and had begun investigation following a complaint from Priyanka’s brother.

Unni became a known face in Malayalam cinema after playing vital roles in movies like Idi, Rakshadhikari Baiju, Aadu 2, Mandaram, Janamaithri and Sachin.

Unni’s brother Jubil Raj too works in the cinema industry. Unni’s character in Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyanu had earned him praises.