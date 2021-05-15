Actor Bala clears air on audio clip controversy

An audio clip of a phone conversation between actor Bala and singer Amrutha Suresh has been doing rounds on social media. Now, the actor has come up with an explanation in this matter.

He said that he had called when his mother was undergoing treatment. The actor added that he lost his patience when the other party had unnecessarily prolonged the conversation without giving proper details.

In a video posted on his social media page, Bala thanks his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and support. He says that his mother’s condition is getting better and that he is in Chennai to tend to her. “I was not in the right mind for the last four-five days. My mother’s condition was a bit serious. She could pull through it only by God’s grace. I was really stressed as I had gone through the pain when something happens to our loved ones,” says Bala.

Bala says he is aware of the controversies surrounding the audio clip. He asks whether the other person should reply properly when he lovingly calls them to enquire about their well being.

Bala says there is no need to speak about it in the media and make it a publicity stunt.

“When someone calls out of love, instead of giving a proper reply, she was unnecessarily prolonging the call. I was really stressed as my mother wasn’t well. I just wanted a proper reply.

In the end, I lost my cool and shouted at her. I do not wish to reveal anything more in this matter,” Bala said.

Meanwhile, Amrutha said that she was out, to get her COVID-19 test result when Bala had called to speak to their daughter. The singer noted that though she tried calling him and sent voice messages after she returned home, Bala didn’t return her calls or messages.

Bala and Amrutha tied the knot in 2010 and parted ways in 2016. They have a daughter named Avantika who is currently residing with Amrutha.