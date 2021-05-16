Malayalam
Salman warns of consequences after 'Radhe' streamed on pirated sites

Radhe movie review: The complete Salman show
Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 16, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has given a serious warning and said that action would be taken against those participating in piracy around his latest release "Radhe".

Salman on late Saturday night shared a warning note on his Instagram story. He said that despite the reasonable price of Rs 249, some have downloaded the film illegally and that the Cyber Cell is taking action against the pirated sites.

He wrote: "We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 per view. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber cell is taking action against all these pirated sites."

Salman urged all to not "participate in piracy" or the cyber cell will take action against them as well.

"Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the cyber cell," wrote the "Dabangg" star on his Instagram story.

A day before the film's release on May 12, Salman had posted a video urging his fans to watch his new film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" on the official pay-per-view platform where it releases on May 13, and not to resort to piracy.

"Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" is Salman's Eid release for 2021, and is scheduled to drop digitally on Thursday. The film directed by Prabhu Deva also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kanungo and Randeep Hooda.

