Am just taken in by this new Malayalam cinema: Hansal Mehta reviews The Great Indian Kitchen

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 17, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Bollywood director Hansal Mehta recently watched the much-talked-about Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen. He, in fact, gave a shout-out to the new wave of Malayalam cinema.

He mentioned that he was bowled over by the screenplay and appreciated the honesty in the craft. 

Taking to Twitter, Mehta wrote, "Watched The Great Indian Kitchen. Am just taken in by this new Malayalam cinema. Such maturity, economy and elegance while dealing with pertinent themes. No rabble rousing, no pompous dialogue, no preaching. Yet so much power in the storytelling. Such honesty in the craft (sic)."

Director Jeo Baby's Malayalam film features Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles.

The Great Indian Kitchen was initially rejected by OTT giants, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The film released on a lesser-known OTT platform, Neestream and was later took up by Amazon Prime Video.

