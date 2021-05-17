Midnight Run: The transition of fear in this short film leaves you frozen

As human beings, we are always growing emotionally and physically. And the daily encounters affects the person we are and will become because of a relationship or event we experience. However, it is not the changes we face in life but the way we react to them that makes a difference.

The short film Midnight Run explores this transition of fear with courage. Directed by Remya Raj, the film stars Dileesh Pothan and Chethan Jayalal.

The 14-minute long video revolves around them -- a rough truck driver and a young boy he has given a lift to. While the truck driver looks dangerous as he tries to touch the boy, the later hides something in his bag. What follows is an engrossing ride with thrilling moments.

The frames by Girish Gangadharan equally sets the mood for some suspense.

With the closing of the film, the director brings focus on the fear factor that can change the power equation irrespective of the physicality in the society.

The short film was screened in the non-feature film section of Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India 2018.

Midnight Run is available on Saina Play.