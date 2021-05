Vidya Balan's new starrer "Sherni" will release on OTT in June. The final announcement date is yet to be officially confirmed.

The film casts Vidya as an upright forest officer who strives for balance in the world of man-animal conflict while she seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.

The film is directed by Amit Masurkar, who earlier made 'Newton' in 2017. Along with Vidya, the cast includes Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.