The Family man season 2 trailer: Srikant Tiwari shifts to Chennai as Raaji gets ready for mission

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 19, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The trailer of The Family man season 2 has been released online. 

The video sees Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle class family man and a world class spy and trying to save the nation.

The new season seem to have a shift of place; from Mumbai to Chennai and will see a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni, who makes her digital debut with the web series.

The much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's critically-acclaimed web series "The Family Man" is slated to be released on June 4.

