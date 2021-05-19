The Family man season 2 trailer: Srikant Tiwari shifts to Chennai as Raaji gets ready for mission

The trailer of The Family man season 2 has been released online.

The video sees Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle class family man and a world class spy and trying to save the nation.

The new season seem to have a shift of place; from Mumbai to Chennai and will see a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni, who makes her digital debut with the web series.

The much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's critically-acclaimed web series "The Family Man" is slated to be released on June 4.