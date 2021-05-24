KG George turns 75, sans celebrations due to pandemic

Veteran film maker KG George turns 75 on Monday. However, not even his family members can wish him on his birthday, as the director lives in an old people’s center in Kakkanad for stroke rehabilitation. His wife Selma George said that they had celebrated George’s birthday last year and would prefer avoiding celebrations this time owing to the pandemic situation. Visitors aren’t allowed at the rehabilitation center where old people live and receive expert treatment or therapy.

Since the beginning of the second wave of Covid 19, even his close relatives aren’t allowed inside George’s room. Though the legendary film maker had survived the stroke, he hasn’t regained his memories yet. He has difficulty speaking and articulating too.

KG George is touted as a revolutionary film maker in Malayalam cinema whose avant garde movies in the 1970’s and 80’s have gained cult status. He won the national award for his debut directorial venture Swapnadanam. Yavanika, Panchavadipalam, Irakal and Adaminte Variyellu are some of his well known movies. His movies are still loved and enjoyed by the Keralite audience. Yavanika, which is a thriller, won him the state award for the best director.