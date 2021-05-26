Amid slams from BJP leaders, Supriya posts dreamy pic with Prithviraj and it looks like the perfect response!

Actor Prithviraj's wife and producer Supriya Menon on Wednesday took to her Insrtagram page and lovely pic of the duo.

Without any caption, Supriya shared the pic on her Insta story which has her holding Prithvi's hand while the two are seen facing the sun and waves in the sea.

Though not sure about the location, fans say that it's Lakshadweep. Some even went ahead to mention that the pic is a reminder that inspite of all the criticisms against the actor, the duo are in this together.

The screenshot of Supriya's Insta story

Meanwhile, some fans also opined that the pic was indeed the perfect reply to the slams made by the BJP leaders against the actor.

Earlier, BJP national vice president AP Abdullakutty had raised a sharp criticism against Prithviraj Sukumaran for raising help for the Lakshadweep natives with regard to the new administrator.

“Prithviraj has no idea about Lakshadweep other than shooting a movie there. He is fabricating fake stories on the island while residing in Kerala,” said Abdullakutty.

BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan too has accused Prithviraj of reacting in favor of the people of Lakshadweep.

Pointing that he is being an insult to his father Sukumaran, Gopalakrishnan said, "Considering your father’s virtues and with the knowledge you imbibed from Sainik School, you should reconsider your post."

This post speak volumes about the people of #Lakshadweep and never for one minute have doubt in your minds that this fire will die down. No never! #Kerala stands with the people of #Lakshadweep. We will keep fighting for you. #SaveLakshadweep #PrithvirajSukumaran #JusticeMatters pic.twitter.com/VvNvIqPuyI — Rinshi Ansari (@rinshi_ansari) May 24, 2021

Prithviraj was among the first celebrities to react to the issues of Lakshadweep, extending support to it's people. Calling out the reforms and restrictions imposed by the new administrator Praful Patel, he also reminisced about shooting in islands. Prithviraj shared that he has been getting desperate messages from people in these islands, requesting and sometimes even pleading with him to do what he can to bring public attention to what is going on there.

It is worth mentioning that Prithviraj was in Lakshadweep for the shoot of his movie Anarkali and also for his directorial debut Lucifer.