Suhana posts throwback video with birthday boy AbRam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 28, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khans son AbRam Khan turned eight on Thursday. To mark his special day, elder sister Suhana Khan has shared a picture post for him on social media.

Suhana posted a video clip on Instagram Story where the brother-sister duo are in the pool. Little AbRam crawls up to Suhana to pose with his sister. As the two smile at the camera, she asks him to kiss her. AbRam gives her a peck on the cheek.

"Birthday Boy," Suhana captioned the video that posted on Thursday night.

AbRam, son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, was born through surrogacy in May, 2013. His elder siblings Suhana and Aryan are currently studying in the US.

