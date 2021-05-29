Karthick Naren's long-delayed Naragasooran gears up for an OTT release

Tamil film Naragasooran, which has been stuck in limbo for nearly two years, might have a direct digital release soon.

As per latest reports, the film is most likely to premiere on Sony LIV by June. An official announcement regarding this is yet to be made.

Naragoosaran stars Arvind Swamy, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sundeep Kishan, Shriya Saran and Aathmika in the lead roles.

The film, which went on floors in September 2017 got wrapped up by November itself. However, the film was soon caught in some financial issues which kept delaying its release. The film struggled to have a theatrical release due to a tiff between the film’s former producer Gautham Menon and Karthick.

According to Karthik, ‘Naragoosaran’ is an intense suspense drama that is set against the backdrop of a mountain range.