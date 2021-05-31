Malayalam
Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin’s 'Rang De' gets OTT release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

After two months of its theatrical release, Rang De is all set for OTT release. The movie is all set to premiere on the Zee5 platform.

The official Twitter handle of Zee5 released a new poster with the film's release date. According to the poster, Rang De will start streaming on the OTT platform on June 12.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Rang De is one of the few films that released in the theatres before the second wave of the novel coronavirus rattled the entire country. 

Rang De is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

