Peace movie title launch: Joju George-starrer to release in five languages

Joju George starrer Peace will be releasing in five different languages. Actors Mohanlal, Rakshith Shetty, Vijay Sethupathi, Bharat launched the official title poster of 'Peace' on social media.

Touted to be a social satire, 'Peace' is a dramedy thriller directed by Sanfeer, produced by Dayaparan under the banner of Script Doctor Pictures.

The film is about the life of an online delivery partner named Carlos and some of the events that unfolds around him.

The movie will see a release in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Telugu.

Joju george is one among the few Malayalam actors who rose to national fame with his recent releases like Nayattu, Halal Love Story, Churuli etc. Interestingl, he is also awaiting the release of his Tamil debut Jagame Thandhiram with Dhanush.

Apart from Joju George, Shalu Rahim, Ramya Nambeesan, Anil Nedumangad, Adithi Ravi, Siddique, Asha Sarath, Arjun Singh, Vigilesh, Mamukoya, Pauly Wilson also play important roles in 'Peace'.

Post production work of the film is in progress. The movie is shot in three different locations namely Thodupuzha, Ernakulam and Kottayam in 75 days with three schedules.