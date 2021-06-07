Malayalam
Meghana Raj shares photo of Chiranjeevi Sarja on his first death anniversary

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 07, 2021 12:10 PM IST
It's been a year since actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away and in remembrance of him, his wife shared a heart-warming picture. 

In the post, Chiranjeevi can be seen looking at Meghana with utmost love and affection while she is talking. The photo was captioned as “Us, Mine” with a heart emoji. 

Chiranjeevi and Meghana's son, Jr Chiru is now seven months old.

Meanwhile, fans of the star also took to social media to remember the favourite actor.

Meghana was five months pregnant when Chiranjeevi breathed his last. Meghana Raj delivered their son on October 22, 2020, in Bengaluru.

