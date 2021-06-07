Yami Gautam, Aditya share more pics from wedding festivities

Yami Gautam and husband Aditya Dhar had been trending ever since their 'surprise' wedding pic landed online. And now it seems, the duo are treating fans with more pics and fans are loving it.

Yami has tied the knot with "Uri: The Surgical Strike" director Aditya Dhar in a hush hush wedding ceremony and the couple announced the news on social media on Friday evening.

Actress Yami Gautam took to Instagram on Saturday to share photographs of her mehendi ceremony.

In the photos shared on Saturday, Yami dazzles in a golden yellow salwar suit. The actress flaunts minimal makeup with red lipstick and a little eye makeup. Yami chose to keep it simple with her hair tied in a braid, a gold nosepin and traditional dangler earrings. The actress is seen laughing her heart out while waiting for her mehendi to dry up, which looks artistic alongside her red nailpolish.

Quoting 14th century Kashmiri mystic Lal Ded or Lalleshwari, the actress captioned her photographs: "O dear one, why worry ? What is meant for you will always, always find you. - Lalleshwari."

In another set of pictures, Yami and Aditya were seen seated in the mandap and paying attention to the wedding rituals being performed.

In yet another pic, the happy couple posed with their family members.

Yami shared the pictures with the caption, "Memories for a lifetime."

Yami and Aditya worked together on his hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie also marked Aditya's directorial debut.