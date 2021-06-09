The marriage was never valid in India: Nusrat Jahan on divorce rumours with Nikhil Jain

Trinamool MP and actress Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday said that her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain was never valid hence there is no question of a divorce.

Issuing a statement, the actor-turned-politician said that an interfaith marriage in India requires validation under the Special Marriage Act, which never happened in her case. Nusrat issued the statement amid speculations of a rift in the marriage as several reports surfaced recently claiming Nusrat was dating actor-politician Yash Dasgupta.

"Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself," the Basirhat MP said.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019. She got married few weeks after making her political debut winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Nusrat later hosted a reception in Kolkata which chief minister Mamata Banerjee attended.

In her statement, Nusrat Jahan also accused Nikhil of mishandling her money. "The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my account by accessing my bank accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd hours of the night, even post-separation. I have already taken this up with the concerned banking authority and a police complaint shall be filed shortly. In the past, details of all family accounts were handed over to him, upon his requests and none of me or my family members was aware of any instructions given to the bank via our accounts. He has also been mishandling my funds from various accounts without my knowledge and consent. I am still battling it out with the bank & if need be, would release proof of the same," the statement read. Nusrat Jahan added that Nikhil's family members have illegally held back her assets, the jewellery given to her by her patents.