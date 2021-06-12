Ani IV Sasi's short film 'Maya' released, revenue to be donated for COVID relief works

Maya, a Tamil short film, directed by Ani IV Sasi, son of veteran director IV Sasi and yesteryear actor Seema, has been released on YouTube.

While the short was made back in 2017, the makers could release online only by now and it is said that the revenue from the movie will go for COVID-19 relief works.

Ashok Selvan and Priya Anand play the lead roles in the movie.

Interestingy, Maya had won the best Short film award at the 2017 Chicago South Asian Film Festival as well.

Ani IV Sasi has also assistanted veteran director Priyadarshan for a few of the later's projects, both in Malayalam and Hindi.

He is the co-writer and associate director of the upcoming Priyadarshan-Mohanlal project Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.

Ani IV Sasi had recently made his feature film directorial debut Ninnila Ninnila. The film starred Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma and Nithya Menon in the lead, was released on OTT platform Zee5.