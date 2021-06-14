Aarkkariyam is among the 7 must watch Indian movies of this year

Latest movie Arkkariyam starring Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvoth and Sharafudeen in the lead roles has amazed the audience with its incredible story line and impressive performances by the star cast.

Moreover, the movie directed by cinematographer turned film maker Sanu John Varghese has earned a spot in this year’s list of 7 must - watch Indian movies. Arkkariyam, which depicts the early days of the lockdown, easily captures the attention of the viewers. Biju Menon shines as Ittiyavara who is a retired school teacher. Parvathy plays his daughter Shirley and Sharafudeen delivers an amazing performance as Shirley’s husband Roy.

Shirley and family reach her house in Kerala just before the lockdown, from Mumbai, and becomes a solace for Ittiyavara who stays alone. Roy who runs a business in Mumbai needs some money urgently and seeks the help of his father in law. Though helpless in the beginning, Ittiyavara, seeing his son in law’s desperation, decides to help the latter. The audience is then treated to a spectacular plot twist which involves a strange murder.

The director had envisioned Roy as a character who reacts naturally to the events.

Sharafudeen, meanwhile, did justice to his role by depicting the emotions of the character quite subtly. The actor, who has broken away from the comic roles with his astounding performances in Varathan and Anjam Pathira, has once again proved that he could handle serious and complex roles effortlessly. Roy often wears a mask in the movie as the story takes place during the pandemic times. This must be the biggest challenge that he might have taken as an actor. He could portray, even the nuances of Roy’s emotional state, through his mesmerizing performance. Roy who is shown as someone who tries to live a peaceful life by evading dangers and thinks a decision over multiple times transforms into a fearless person who is daring to face any adversity.

Meanwhile, Parvathy Thiruvoth, delivered a believable performance as the mother of a young girl. She has done a fabulous job depicting a character that believes that a man and a woman should love and respect each other to lead to happy and contented life.